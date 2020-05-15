Hina Khan pens a heartfelt note as she completes a year at Cannes film festival

Advertisement

Playing a demure Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to the scheming villain Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Hina Khan’s professional journey reached a new height when she announced making red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival last year. It was a prestigious moment for all.

Hina Khan recently penned down a heartfelt note as she completed a year to Cannes

Hina Khan took to her Instagram and captioned, “A Year to Cannes! Nothing can be something if it is not acknowledged for what it’s worth. So, in a way the worth of everything is dependent on the recognition of it. I tried my best in every role I played, every character, every thing I do to break the path, to break the stereotypes, to break the so called norms and to break the barriers of possibilities.”

“And will keep on doing so as long as I walk on this planet. But, I can never have done or achieved anything without the acknowledgement and recognition of my work and my attempts. You out there ! You made it possible! You walked along with me.

She further added, “You accepted the Change wholeheartedly, you embraced my risks lovingly and you inspired me to keep doing it. And I promise to continue…just like the day I walked for my first audition.. just like the day I walked a year back in Cannes .. I will keep walking .. I will continue… 🙏🏻”

This was the moment we all had been waiting for – the main red carpet debut. This was definitely a head-turning moment and everyone took to notice.

Check out Hina Khan’s journey at Cannes Fim Festival below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CANMDcUpsLK/