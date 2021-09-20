- Advertisement -

Rubina Dilaik and other actors tried to capture their last moments on the sets of Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii, which has wrapped up. On Sunday, Rubina shared pictures with her team and thanked the audience for their support. She also thanked the makers for giving her such “a historical opportunity” to play the fan favourite character, Saumya on the Colors TV show.

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki was one of the popular shows on Indian Television with its unique concept.

She captioned the pictures with an emotional goodbye, “Its a new beginning for such a beautiful end……. #shakti and Saumya will always be the most cherished memories in the chapters of my life …… thank you @msrashmi2002_ for all your unwavering faith in me and @colorstv for such a historical opportunity ♥️🙏🏼 and a big thank you to our audience for embracing us for 5+years 😊 #gratitude #rubinadilaik

Rubina returned to the sets of Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki earlier this year.

Shakti…Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki has been one of the pathbreaking shows on television that very aesthetically portrayed the story of a Kinnar and showcased the lesser-known side of the community.

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii was Rubina’s first on-screen appearance after she emerged the winner of Bigg Boss 14. She was also seen as a guest on Bigg Boss OTT.

