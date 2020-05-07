Advertisement

After the super success of Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s latest music video Bhula Dunga sung by Darshan Raval. She is back to create the same magic with Jassie Gill.

Yes you heard it right ‘Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif’ has grabbed her next project. Darshan Raval’s soothing voice in Bhula Dunga made it a hit and the melody also broke many records. Her chemistry with Siddharth Shukla is so much liked.

Jassie Gill shared the first poster of their upcoming song and captioned, “So guys here is the poster of my next single #KehGayiSorry ft one nd only @shehnaazgill 🤗🤗 Teaser releasing tomorrow 3pm Lyrics @nirmaan01 Music @avvysra @eypcreations.”

The song is titled ‘Keh Gayi Sorry’. The teaser releasing tomorrow i.e 8th May 2020 at 3pm. Well, we cannot wait for the teaser of the new single to drop featuring Shehnaaz Gill and Jassie Gill. This song will also be romantic, just Punjabi Tadka will be applied to it.

Check out the poster of the song ‘Keh Gayi Sorry’ below: