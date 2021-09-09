HomeTVNews

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s photos go viral from unreleased music video

By Glamsham Editorial
Sidharth Shukla passed away due to cardiac arrest on September 2, 2021. The actor is survived by his mother and two sisters. Late actor Sidharth Shukla made his grand Bollywood debut with Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’.

While Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s pictures from their unreleased music video goes viral and fans have been requesting to release the song. Fans are waiting to watch Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill together, one last time.

In the photos, Sidharth wore a blue floral half-sleeved shirt with shorts. Shehnaaz was twinning with him; she wore a blue swimsuit with a sarong tied around her waist and a large hat. The images were shared on Instagram by photographer Ovez Sayed.

Check out the photos below.

