Sidharth Shukla flaunts his stylish look as he promotes Broken But Beautiful 3 on the sets of Dance Dewaane 3

Sidharth Shukla is currently riding high on the success of his web debut Broken But Beautiful 3. The show released on May 29 on ALT Balaji. The actor recently visited the sets of Dance Deewane 3 to promote Broken But Beautiful 3.

Sidharth posed with Tushar Kalia, who judges Dance Deewane 3 with Madhuri Dixit and Dharmesh Yelande.

Tushar Kalia shared the pictures on his Instagram and captioned, “On public demand 😊 Are you guys excited for this ??? Both styled by one and only @iamkenferns

In the pictures, Sidharth is seen wearing a black shirt and pants looking dashing as always while Tushar is seen wearing whirt shirt and black pants.

Check out Sidharth Shukla flaunts his stylish look as he promotes Broken But Beautiful on the sets of Dance Dewaane 3 below: