The story behind Mohsin Khan’s name!

While we know him as Mohsin Khan today, very few know that his name was not Mohsin initially.

By Glamsham Editorial
While we know him as Mohsin Khan today, very few know that his name was not Mohsin initially.

The actor was called Wasim for a few days when he was born and later his name was changed to Mohsin.

“For a few days, everyone was confused over the name. Some suggested Wasim as my Abbas’ name is Abdul Waheed and they felt that my name should also start with ‘W’,” he says.

He adds, “Later, Abba took me to Ajmer Sharif Dargah and kept my name Mohsin, since my Ammi is Mehzabin, so he felt that my name should start with ‘M’.

Mohsin is an Arabic word from the Quran sharif which means ‘the one who helps’, derived from the verse ‘Allah hu yu hibbul Muhsinin’, it means Allah loves the one who helps.

I would have been okay with both the names but people around me, my friends and family like Mohsin more.”

Mohsin has been the leading man of Ye Ristha Kya Kehlata Hai and is a big sensation among the girls.

His charming smile does the magic each time and girls blush each time they see him on-screen or off-screen.

He has also completed five years in acting and has a fantastic future!

