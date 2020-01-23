Bollywood Box Office Report Of The Week: 23rd Jan 2020

The coming Friday will witness an interesting face-off between Remo Fernandez directed STREET DANCER 3 and Ashwini Ayer Tiwari’s PANGA. While the Varun-Shraddha starrer appears to be the front runner, but Kangana Ranaut is known for taking on ‘panga’(box-office!) with big stars quite successfully.

Checking out last Friday’s Luv Ranjan and T-Series’ Sunny Singh and Sonali Seygull starrer JAI MUMMY DI, failed to cut much ice with the audience and has minimal chances of a turnaround, as they preferred the week old TANHAJI.

Meanwhile, Ajay-Saif's historical TANHAJI – THE UNSUNG HERO is indeed on a 'historical' (especially in Mumbai circuit) run collecting 22 crore from Bombay, with significant collections across major cities including 3.25 crore from Ahmedabad, 11.50 crore from Pune, 5.25 crore from Delhi city, and 3.25 crore from Bangalore.

Netting a big 116 crore during the opening week and the rock steady second week trend ensures that TANHAJI is a super hit. TANHAJI is fair in the overseas (read as US) grossing £130,000 from UK and $450,000 from the US, till the second weekend (17-19 January).

The other release, Deepika Padukone's acid attack biopic CHHAPAAK managed a fair show (given the genre) but was no match for TANHAJI as it collected 4.25 crore from Bombay, with collections across major cities including 2.75 crore from Delhi city, 1.25 crore from Calcutta, and 1.50 crore from Bangalore.

Netting 28.50 crore during the first week from India CHHAPAAK will end up as an average fare. CHHAPAAK is decent in the overseas grossing $1.85m with £160,000 from UK and $537,000 from the US, till the second weekend (17-19 January).

Concluding with Dharma Productions' Akshay, Kareena, Diljit and Kiara starrer, GOOD NEWWZ, the film managed another good week (despite TANHAJI) collecting 1.75 crore from Bombay, with collections across major cities including 1.55 crore from Delhi city, 71.75 lakhs from Aligarh, and 70 lakhs from Bangalore.

Adding another 15 crore GOOD NEWWZ has netted 192 crore in three weeks from India and is now a super hit. GOOD NEWWZ is rocking the overseas (especially US), grossing $10.50m with £935,000 from UK and $4,850,000 from the US till the fourth weekend (17-19 January).