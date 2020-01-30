Bollywood Box Office Report Of The Week: 30th Jan 2020

The coming Friday will witness yet another interesting clash between Saif Ali Khan’s JAWAANI JAANEMAN and Himesh Reshammiya’s HAPPY HARDY AND HEER. While JAWAANI JAANEMAN, will easily be the front runner by a long shot as it will additionally accrue the benefits of Saif’s superb negative act in the blockbuster TANHAJI- THE UNSUNG HERO, while Himesh’s HAPPY HARDY AND HEER can cause a couple of ripples thanks to it’s ‘Teri Meri Kahani’ (Ranu Mondal)!

Checking out last Friday’s interesting face-off between Remo Fernandez directed STREET DANCER 3D and Ashwini Ayer Tiwari’s PANGA. While the Varun-Shraddha starrer took a big lead from the opening day itself, ending with a 40 crore weekend haul, Kangana’s PANGA lagged behind with a 2.50 crore first day and despite pick up could just about manage a 12 crore opening weekend. Having said that there is a lot of ground that has still to be covered for SRTEET DANCER 3D to be labelled a success, PANGA has little or no chances. STREET DANCER 3D is alright in the overseas grossing $1m with £90,000 from UK and $365,000 from the US, during the opening weekend (24-26 January).

Meanwhile, Luv Ranjan and T-Series’ Sunny Singh and Sonali Seygull starrer JAI MUMMY DI, failed to cut much ice with the audience netting a pathetic 3 crore during its opening week from India and is a box-office disaster.

Moving on, after a good 116 crore opening week, Ajay-Saif’s historical TANHAJI – THE UNSUNG HERO continued its heroic march collecting 17.50 crore from Bombay, 1.75 crore from Ahmedabad, 75 lakhs from Surat, 48 lakhs from Baroda, 18 lakhs from Rajkot, 9.25 crore from Pune, 1.75 crore from Nasik, 48.50 lakhs from Goa, 27.50 lakhs from Belgaum, 3.50 crore from Delhi city, 1.25 crore from Noida, 80 lakhs from Ghaziabad, 40 lakhs from Kanpur, 1.25 crore from Lucknow, 32.75 lakhs from Agra, 15.75 lakhs from Allahabad, 6.50 lakhs from Aligarh, 22.50 lakhs from Dehradun, 1 crore from Gurgaon, 31.50 lakhs from Faridabad, 4.50 lakhs from Kurukshetra, 8 lakhs from Panipat, 28 lakhs from Chandigarh,12.50 lakhs from Jalandhar, 5.75 lakhs from Patiala, 11.25 lakhs from Amritsar, 20 lakhs from Ludhiana, 9.25 lakhs from Bhatinda, 4.25 lakhs from Ambala, 7 lakhs from Jammu, 1.50 crore from Calcutta, 11.75 lakhs from Siliguri, 21.25 lakhs from Patna, 5.75 lakhs from Dhanbad, 19.50 lakhs from Ranchi, 21.50 lakhs from Bhubaneshwar, 13.50 lakhs from Guwahati, 7 lakhs from Muzaffarpur, 1.25 crore from Nagpur, 40 lakhs from Raipur, 81 lakhs from Indore, 16.25 lakhs from Gwalior, 35.75 lakhs from Bhopal, 95 lakhs from Jaipur, 25.75 lakhs from Jodhpur, 11.75 lakhs from Ajmer, 6.50 lakhs from Bikaner, 18 lakhs from Kota, 25.50 lakhs from Udaipur, 84.25 lakhs from Hyderabad, 1.25 crore from Aurangabad, 1.85 crore from Bangalore, 5.75 lakhs from Mangalore, 6.25 lakhs from Mysore, 2.50 lakhs from Vijayawada, 5.75 lakhs from Visakhapatnam, 20.50 lakhs from Madras, 4.50 lakhs from Coimbatore and 4 lakhs from Kochi. Adding another 76 crore during its second week TANHAJI has netted 192 crore in two weeks from India and is a super hit and given the third weekend trend it is set for a blockbuster status. TANHAJI has done well in the overseas (good in US) grossing £150,000 from UK and $1,950,000 from the US, till the third weekend (24-26 January).

The other release of the same week as TANHAJI, Deepika Padukone’s acid attack biopic CHHAPAAK crashed and could muster 5.50 crore during its second outing and has thus netted 34 crore in two weeks from India and is an average fare. CHHAPAAK is decent in the overseas grossing $2m with £175,000 from UK and $600,000 from the US, till the second weekend (24-26 January).

Concluding with Dharma Productions’ Akshay, Kareena, Diljit and Kiara starrer, GOOD NEWWZ the film added another 5 crore, thus netting 197 crore in four weeks from India and has crossed the 200 crore mark and is a super hit. GOOD NEWWZ is also a good overseas hit (especially US), grossing $10.50m with £935,000 from UK and $4,850,000 from the US.