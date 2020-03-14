Disha Patani flaunts her curves in a red dress

Disha Patani's performance in her movie Malang has made all heads turn. Disha unleashed an entirely new side of hers and the audiences have nothing except praises for her transformation.

Her recent dance number in the movie Baaghi 3 on the song 'Do You Love Me' has become the absolute favorite and the audiences are just grooving to the tunes.

Also read: Malang movie review: Bloodily frenetic & captivatingly intense

Disha just stole the spotlight with minimal make-up. She let the outfit do the talking by flaunting her curves. She stole the show by wearing a sensuous red dress.

Disha started her career with M.S. Dhoni and has her work graph shooting high. Disha hasn't turned back ever since. Just four films down her career the actress is highly in demand by directors and even the audience and they just can't get enough.

The actress gave a promising performance in Bharat and surely defines the term X-factor and is taking all over attention and the spotlight.

On the work front, Disha will be seen in Radhe alongside Salman Khan and Ek Villain 2.