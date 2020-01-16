JAWAANI JAANEMAN Music Review

  1. Home
Rafat Sami | 16 Jan 2020

Pooja Entertainments and Black Knight Films JAWAANI JAANEMAN, tipped as a comeback vehicle for Saif Ali Khan (solo), kick starts the song promotions with the chart-busting ‘Gallan Kardi’, a superb rehashed and rearranged version of Jazzy B’s super hit ‘Jinhe Mera Dil Luteya’.

Rendered by Jazzy B and Jyotica Tangri with rap by Mumzy Stranger, penned by Preet Harpal and Mumzy Stranger, the Prem and Hardeep composed dance number is touted as the party anthem of the year, and its indeed so.

Saif excels in his sexy daddy avatar, Alya Furniturewala looks just right for her part and Tabu is superb as always. 

