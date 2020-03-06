Naagin is one of the supernatural shows on Indian Television. Nia Sharma has been playing the role Naagin and the audience has accepted this new Naagin. Audiences are even loving her performance.

Naagin 4, kick-started with new faces and managed to make a special place in viewers' hearts. With interesting twists and turns, the show also bagged good TRP's.

Nia Sharma shared a BTS video and captioned, “Meri shakti ka raaz meri maa ke paas @supriyarshukla 😅”

In the video. Nia Sharma aka Brinda in her Naagin avatar is fighting with the goons. As she throws the goons away she calls herself, “ I am complan girl”. This is so cute to handle. She totally knows how to enjoy at work.

Nia Sharma and Anita Hassanandani often share their BTS funny Tik Tok videos and its fun to watch them.

Nia Sharma was recognized door-to-door when she worked at Jamai Raja. She has also appeared in a bold character in Vikram Bhatt's web series Twisted. She was also a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.

Check out the funny BTS video of Nia Sharma below: