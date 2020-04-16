Shraddha Kapoor is an actress who always strikes awe within the audience's hearts. There is really less that she can't do! With her ability to sing, dance and act she is sure to bedazzle the viewers. The actress delivers the audience with back to back hits, working continuously and experimenting with new roles to do so.

The actress’ most recent film was Baaghi 3. She is known to do a variety of roles and this time we saw Shraddha alongside Shraddha in an action-packed movie. However, due to the lock-down caused due to the pandemic, Baaghi 3 got lesser time than planned in the theatres.

Baaghi 3 still managed to do well in the box office despite the circumstances surrounding it all owning to Shraddha and Tiger's sparkling dynamic duo. But it seems that the fans just could not get enough of Shraddha in Baaghi 3! Shraddha Kapoor's fan created an uproar, demanding the re-release of Baaghi 3 after the lock-down is over.

All of the audience really hope their wish of seeing Shraddha in Baaghi 3 come true as the film got less time in cinemas. Shraddha Kapoor has really done it all and has proved that she aces it all. She made her appearance in her debut film in a heist movie, played a role of a singer in another, done a dance oriented movie, played a part in an action movie as well and the list just goes on and on!

Shraddha Kapoor will make an appearance next in a Luv Ranjan directorial alongside Ranbir Kapoor and is currently emerging triumphant because of the success of Baaghi 3.