Jennifer Winget’s Beyhadh 2 is making the right noise and her recent release CODE M have garnened a lot of attention and praises from the audiences.

While in Beyhadh 2, Fans are loving the sizzling chemistry of Shivin Narang and Jennifer Winget . They always raises the temperature whenever they shot a romantic scene.

Shivin Narang shared a video and captioned, “Some GARMI on #beyhadh2 set 🔥@dharmesh0011 bhai all d best fr street dancer 🤗🤗 @jenniferwinget1 @sanghvikenil #shivinnarang #garmi #streetdancer3d #dharmeshsir #beyhadh2 #beyhadh #mayra”

In the video, Shivin and Jennifer are seen dancing on the latest GARMI Song of Nora Fatehi from the film Street Dancer 3D. The film also features Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva in a pivotal roles.

Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang are killing in this Garmi Song. Jennifer looks gorgeous in black dress while Shivin looks handsome in white suit.

She started her career with show like ‘Shaka Laka Boom Boom’ and gained immense popularity with shows like ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’, "Saraswatichandra", "Beyhadh" and "Bepannah". While Shivin Narang has worked in many shows like ‘Surveen Guggal ‘ ‘Veera’ ‘Internet Wala’ ‘Beyhadh 2’ and upcoming season of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’

Check out the video of Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang dances on GARMI song below: