Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber unite for new single ‘Stuck With U’ to support frontline workers

American singer Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande are joining forces for a duet that will fund scholarships for the children of healthcare and emergency workers on the frontlines of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber took to social media on Friday and announced that they are working on a duet, ‘Stuck with you’, along with the song’s cover art, which features a drawing of two people in a house together.

‘Stuck with you’ is scheduled to drop next week, on May 8.

All the net proceedings of the track are slated to be donated to coronavirus relief.

The song featuring Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber for the first time, is reportedly one of the first of compilation of singles benefiting charitable organizations from the Scooter Braun Projects’ roster that will be released over the course of the coming year.

In a press release for the new track, Ariana said, “We’re very excited about this for so many reasons. We hope we make a big difference with this and we hope it uplifts you and makes you feel happy and that you love it as much as we do.”

“We’ve had a really great time working on this and we’re so excited for you to hear it.”

“More than ever we are seeing the selfless, tireless and amazing work that doctors, nurses and healthcare providers give to the world every day,” Justin Bieber added.

“It is our hope we can lend our voices to raise awareness and give much-needed support for them and their families.”

“It’s my honor to come together with my friend Ariana and our SB Projects family to try and do some good.”

“Grateful to announce that my friend and i have partnered with @1strcf and @sb_projects on this release,” Ariana Grande wrote in part.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_pyC1BFWbX/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

“Very excited because we have finally done it,” Bieber captioned his post.

“Check back later today for the instrumental so you can be a part of this,” he teased further