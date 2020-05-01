Advertisement
Madonna’s unusual 1994 album bags top spot on iTunes chart

Madonna's unusual 1994 album bags top spot on iTunes chart 1
By P Omkar
Madonna's 1994 album bags top spot on iTunes chart
Madonna (Pic. Courtesy: Twitter)
More than 25 years after its initial release, one of Madonna’s most under-appreciated albums ‘Bedtime Stories’ has topped the iTunes chart overnight.

The album which released in 1994 is Madonna’s sixth studio album.

‘Bedtime Stories’ bagged the top position of the U.S. iTunes chart on Thursday, all thanks to her fan-led hashtag campaign ‘#JusticeForBedtimeStories’.

The campaign follows in the footsteps of #JusticeForEMC2, a similar move made by Mariah Carey’s fans supporting her 2008 project ‘E=MC2’ which also shot to top position earlier this week, as well as an effort on behalf of Janet Jackson’s 1986 record ‘Control.’

Unlike the Billboard charts, which track weekly sales, iTunes charts reflect by-the-hour sales trends through a somewhat mysterious algorithm, reports NYDailyNews.

According to the agency reports, Warner Bros. distributed opus was marked down to $4.99, and a campaign was launched to purchase and stream the 1994 album, which hit the top spot overnight.

Acknowledging her new overnight success, Madonna took to Twitter to thank her fans.

“The ‘Bedtime Stories’ album is currently #1 on iTunes U.S!” she wrote on Twitter Thursday.

“Thank you to all my fans who got it there!! #stayhome musical companion! #bedtimestories #madonnafans #togetherapart”

‘Bedtime Stories’ has marked a transitional time in Madonna’s career, after she tested the limits with her 1992 album ‘Erotica’ and publishing her Sex book, and bagging the Golden Globe award for her role of Evita Peron in 1996’s musical film ‘Evita’, reports dailymail.

Apart from Bedtime Stories’ final song ‘Take A Bow’ – her only longest-running number-one track till date, which spent over seven weeks at the top spot on Billboard Hot 100, only one of the album’s other singles, ‘Secret’, managed to enter the top 10.

However, Bedtime Stories still remains one of The Material Girl’s most cohesive and melodic albums, featuring her best songs of all time.

