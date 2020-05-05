Taylor Swift sends Utah nurse a heartfelt note and goodies for her brave work

Advertisement

Taylor Swift has expressed her gratitude for a fan who is currently working on the frontlines amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The 30-year-old singer recently made the dreams of fan named Whitney Hilton, by sending a handwritten thank-you note and a bundle of Lover merchandise in appreciation for her work amid the global crisis.

In the heartfelt note, Taylor Swift wrote “HAPPY BIRTHDAY!! I wanted to send you some presents and to let you know I am so grateful for you.”

“I can’t thank you enough for risking your life to help people and for spreading the message loudly that people need to hear, about taking this seriously.”

“Also, I saw the photo of you from my show! Thank you for coming!! I would love to give you a hug next time and thank you in person. With love and admiration, Taylor”, She concluded.

Hilton, who is a registered nurse at Ogden, Utah’s McKay-Dee Hospital, took to social media on Sunday to thank the songstress for her act of kindness.

Whitney shared images of the letter she received from the Grammy winner along with the other goodies and merchandise that had been sent by Taylor Swift’s staff.

“I need to PUBLICLY THANK TAYLOR SWIFT @taylorswift & @taylornation13 @treepaine for sending me a box full of Merch & a PERSONALIZED LETTER from Taylor herself for my 30th birthday/for going to NYC to help as a nurse,” the medical professional captioned her post on twitter.

Delighted by the sweet gesture, the fan further added: “This was quite literally the BEST DAY OF MY LIFE.”