HomeOTTNews

Bigg Boss OTT: Pratik Sehajpal pens a heartfelt note for Sidharth Shukla

After coming out of Bigg Boss OTT house, Pratik Sehajpal heard the sad news of Sidharth Shukla and was shattered by it.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss OTT Pratik Sehajpal pens a heartfelt note for Sidharth Shukla
Bigg Boss OTT Pratik Sehajpal pens a heartfelt note for Sidharth Shukla
- Advertisement -

Bigg Boss OTT’s one of the most discussed contestants Pratik Sehajpal is living his dream. The good-looking actor, who always wanted to be a part of the Bigg Boss house, gave up the trophy to go inside the BB 15 house. He was the first one to walk out from the top 5 finalists.

After coming out of Bigg Boss OTT house, Pratik heard the sad news of Sidharth Shukla and was shattered by it. He shared the photo of Sidharth Shukla and captioned, “Got to know very late as was in the show. He inspires me so much because what a strong and hardworking man he is.

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty or Raqesh Bapat who deserves to win Bigg Boss OTT
- Advertisement -

Somewhere I always had him in the back of my head when I was in the show. As much as I got to know him, He is a great man! HE STILL IS. Strong souls live forever. #foreversidhartshukla”

He also shared a video of Sidharth and Shehnaaz during which they visited Bigg Boss OTT house and entertained the contestants.

Check out Pratik Sehajpal pens a heartfelt note for Sidharth Shukla below:

- Advertisement -
Previous articleThis is Samantha Akkineni style ‘girl bonding’
Next articleMaanavi Bedi found it difficult to direct husband Karan Mally on romantic scenes
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,065,526FansLike
43,794FollowersFollow
6,234FollowersFollow
57,521FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv