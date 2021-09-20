Bigg Boss OTT: Pratik Sehajpal pens a heartfelt note for Sidharth Shukla

- Advertisement -

Bigg Boss OTT’s one of the most discussed contestants Pratik Sehajpal is living his dream. The good-looking actor, who always wanted to be a part of the Bigg Boss house, gave up the trophy to go inside the BB 15 house. He was the first one to walk out from the top 5 finalists.

After coming out of Bigg Boss OTT house, Pratik heard the sad news of Sidharth Shukla and was shattered by it. He shared the photo of Sidharth Shukla and captioned, “Got to know very late as was in the show. He inspires me so much because what a strong and hardworking man he is.

Somewhere I always had him in the back of my head when I was in the show. As much as I got to know him, He is a great man! HE STILL IS. Strong souls live forever. #foreversidhartshukla”

He also shared a video of Sidharth and Shehnaaz during which they visited Bigg Boss OTT house and entertained the contestants.

Check out Pratik Sehajpal pens a heartfelt note for Sidharth Shukla below: