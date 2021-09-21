Divya Agarwal remembers Sidharth Shukla as she heard the news moments before Bigg Boss OTT Finale

- Advertisement -

The winner of the first ever OTT season of Bigg Boss, Divya Agarwal is quite familiar to the constant viewers of shows like Spitzvilla. Divya had lifted the trophy of Ace of Space as well, and now Bigg Boss OTT. Divya, who is currently spending time with her family after coming out of the BB OTT house.

Divya remembers Sidharth Shukla as his death has shattered many of us. She wrote on her Instagram story saying, “Someone rightly said, “Those we love and lose are always connected by heartstrings into infinity.”

“I heard about Sidharth Shukla’s heartbreaking news moments before my finale. It was shocking and so numbing. His professional journey has taught me, inspired me and many others in the industry.

A shining personality loving son and a beautiful friend that’s Sidharth Shukla. Those we love don’t go away they always live through our memories and conversations.”

In another story she shared Sidharth’s picture and captioned, “Thank you for everything Sidharth. You were truly loved and will be missed, immensely . Rest In Peace.

Sidharth Shukla died on 2nd September due to cardiac arrest. He was the winner of Bigg Boss 13. He was only 40 years old.

Check out Divya Agarwal’s post for Sidharth Shukla below: