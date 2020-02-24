BAAGHI 3 Music Review

Bhankas Music Review

Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala’s BAAGHI 3, quasi-sequel to the highly successful BAAGHI and BAAGHI 2, commenced proceedings with ‘Dus Bahane 2.0’, refurbished version of Anubhav Sinha’s iconic chartbuster ‘Dus Bahane’ (DUS).

Next up is another remix, ‘Bhankas’, recreated and rearranged by Tanishk Bagchi from Bappi Da’s ‘Ek Aankh Maru’ (TOHFA).

Presented as a celebration song, marking the wedding of Ritesh and Ankita, the video features all the four main leads, Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Ritesh Deshmukh, and Ankita Lokhande, who look good dressed in lovely Indian fineries.

Also read: Song Lyrics of Bhankas from Baaghi 3