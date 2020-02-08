The major release of the week, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani starrer MALANG saw a decent 15 percent start, but will have to show an improved run during the remaining two days of the weekend for a successful outcome.

The other new release, Vinod Chopra’s film on the plight of the Kashmiri Pandit’s, SHIKARA, managed some positive reviews but the opening was below the 10 percent mark and has a rough sail ahead.

As per early estimates, MALANG has netted 6 crore plus during the opening day while SHIKARA has managed around a crore.

Meanwhile, the Remo Fernandez directed Varun starrer STREET DANCER 3D added another 12 crore, thus netting 66 crore (to be validated) in two weeks from India and is an average.

Checking out Saif Ali Khan’s JAWAANI JAANEMAN, the film saw a good mid-level stable weekdays run and managed a 19-20 crore week. The second-week performance will decide the fate of the film.

Concluding with Ajay-Saif’s historical TANHAJI – THE UNSUNG HERO, the film continues to rake in the moolah and at the end of the fourth week, the film has touched the 250 crore mark and is a blockbuster.