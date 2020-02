Bollywood Box Office Report Of The Week: 13th Feb 2020

This Friday will witness the release of Imtiaz Ali’s Kartik-Sara starrer, LOVE AAJ KAL. The film is expected to embark on a good to decent start, keeping in mind the popular music, good promotions and star power of Kartik Aaryan.

Checking out last Friday’s clash between the Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani starrer MALANG and Vinod Chopra’s film on the plight of the Kashmiri Pandit’s, SHIKARA, it was once again a one-sided verdict in favour of the former. During the opening weekend, MALANG improved as the days progressed netting 25 crores, while SHIKARA could barely muster 5 crores, during the same period. As things stand MALANG is likely to end up as a success.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan’s JAWAANI JAANEMAN saw a fair opening week collecting 3.25 crore from Bombay, 35.50 lakhs from Ahmedabad, 20.25 lakhs from Surat, 14.25 lakhs from Baroda, 4.50 lakhs from Rajkot, 82.50 lakhs from Pune, 7.25 lakhs from Nasik, 11.50 lakhs from Goa, 1.75 lakhs from Belgaum, 2.50 crore from Delhi city, 60 lakhs from Noida, 30 lakhs from Ghaziabad, 14.25 lakhs from Kanpur, 30 lakhs from Lucknow, 10 lakhs from Agra, 3.75 lakhs from Allahabad, 2.25 lakhs from Aligarh, 9.50 lakhs from Dehradun, 61 lakhs from Gurgaon, 13.25 lakhs from Faridabad, 1.25 lakhs from Kurukshetra, 2.75 lakhs from Panipat, 17.75 lakhs from Chandigarh, 7.50 lakhs from Jalandhar, 3 lakhs from Patiala, 6.50 lakhs from Amritsar, 12.50 lakhs from Ludhiana, 2 lakhs from Bhatinda, 1.75 lakhs from Ambala, 4.75 lakhs from Jammu, 65 lakhs from Calcutta, 4.75 lakhs from Siliguri, 7.75 lakhs from Patna, 2.50 lakhs from Dhanbad, 5.25 lakhs from Ranchi, 10 lakhs from Bhubaneshwar, 1.50 lakhs from Muzaffarpur, 7.50 lakhs from Guwahati, 11.75 lakhs from Nagpur, 14 lakhs from Raipur, 25 lakhs from Indore, 5 lakhs from Gwalior, 11.75 lakhs from Bhopal, 50 lakhs from Jaipur , 6 lakhs from Jodhpur, 3.50 lakhs from Ajmer, 1.50 lakhs from Bikaner, 5 lakhs from Kota, 4.50 lakhs from Udaipur, 40 lakhs from Hyderabad, 6.25 lakhs from Aurangabad, 95 lakhs from Bangalore, 3 lakhs from Mangalore, 3.25 lakhs from Mysore, 1.75 lakhs from Vijayawada, 2 lakhs from Coimbatore, 2.75 lakhs from Visakhapatnam, 10.50 lakhs from Madras and 2.50 lakhs from Kochi.

Netting 20 crore during the opening week from India, JAWAANI JAANEMAN has it’s task cut out! Himesh Reshammiya’s HAPPY HARDY AND HEER failed to bring in the audience and is a resounding flop.

Moving on to Remo Fernandez directed STREET DANCER 3D, after decent first week, the Varun Dhawan- Shraddha Kapoor starrer crashed as it collected 1.75 crore from Bombay, 40 lakhs from Ahmedabad, 21.25 lakhs from Surat, 11.75 lakhs from Baroda, 6.75 lakhs from Rajkot, 50 lakhs from Pune, 5.50 lakhs from Nasik, 11.25 lakhs from Goa, 2.50 lakhs from Belgaum, 65 lakhs from Delhi city, 18.50 lakhs from Noida, 15 lakhs from Ghaziabad, 9.50 lakhs from Kanpur, 20 lakhs from Lucknow, 7.75 lakhs from Agra, 3.50 lakhs from Allahabad, 1.50 lakhs from Aligarh, 4.25 lakhs from Dehradun, 12.25 lakhs from Gurgaon, 6.50 lakhs from Faridabad, 1.75 lakhs from Panipat, 5 lakhs from Chandigarh, 2.50 lakhs from Jalandhar, 2.50 lakhs from Amritsar, 3.75 lakhs from Ludhiana, 3.25 lakhs from Jammu, 30 lakhs from Calcutta, 4.25 lakhs from Siliguri, 4.25 lakhs from Patna, 6.75 lakhs from Dhanbad, 5.25 lakhs from Ranchi, 5.50 lakhs from Bhubaneshwar, 5 lakhs from Guwahati, 2.50 lakhs from Muzaffarpur, 11.50 lakhs from Nagpur, 7.55 lakhs from Raipur, 15 lakhs from Indore, 3.75 lakhs from Gwalior, 7 lakhs from Bhopal, 20 lakhs from Jaipur, 4.50 lakhs from Jodhpur, 2 lakhs from Ajmer, 3.50 lakhs from Kota, 3.75 lakhs from Udaipur, 20 lakhs from Hyderabad, 4.50 lakhs from Aurangabad, 50 lakhs from Bangalore, 3.25 lakhs from Mangalore and 3.25 lakhs from Mysore.

Adding 11 crore during its second outing week, STREET DANCER 3 D has netted 65 crore in two weeks from India and will end up as an average fare. STREET DANCER 3 D is fair in the overseas grossing $1.50m with £150,000 from UK and $615,000 from the US.

Checking out Ashwini Ayer Tiwari’s Kangana Ranaut starrer PANGA, after a s0-so first week (16 crore) the film fell heavily, adding another 5.50 crore thus netting 21.50 crore in two weeks from India and is a commercial failure.

Concluding with Ajay-Saif’s historical TANHAJI – THE UNSUNG HERO, the film saw another rocking week collecting 4 crore from Bombay, 35 lakhs from Ahmedabad, 24.50 lakhs from Surat, 12.25 lakhs from Baroda, 5 lakhs from Rajkot, 2.75 crore from Pune, 57.25 lakhs from Nasik, 13 lakhs from Goa, 8 lakhs from Belgaum, 80.50 lakhs from Delhi city, 30 lakhs from Noida, 18.50 lakhs from Ghaziabad, 11 lakhs from Kanpur, 27.75 lakhs from Lucknow, 3.75 lakhs from Agra, 5.50 lakhs from Allahabad, 2.50 lakhs from Aligarh, 6 lakhs from Dehradun, 25 from Gurgaon, 8 lakhs from Faridabad, 1.50 lakhs from Kurukshetra, 1.50 lakhs from Panipat, 6 lakhs from Chandigarh, 2.75 lakhs from Jalandhar, 2.50 lakhs from Patiala, 2.25 lakhs from Amritsar, 4.25 lakhs from Ludhiana, 1.50 lakhs from Bhatinda, 2.50 lakhs from Jammu, 28.50 lakhs from Calcutta, 3.75 lakhs from Siliguri, 7.75 lakhs from Patna, 3.25 lakhs from Dhanbad, 4 lakhs from Ranchi, 5.50 lakhs from Bhubaneshwar, 3.25 lakhs from Guwahati, 2 lakhs from Muzaffarpur, 37.50 lakhs from Nagpur, 9.50 lakhs from Raipur, 20 lakhs from Indore, 5.75 lakhs from Gwalior, 11 lakhs from Bhopal, 25 lakhs from Jaipur, 6.25 lakhs from Jodhpur, 2.25 lakhs from Ajmer, 5.25 lakhs from Kota, 6.50 lakhs from Udaipur, 18 lakhs from Hyderabad, 30 lakhs from Aurangabad, 57 lakhs from Bangalore, 1.75 lakhs from Mangalore, 2.25 lakhs from Mysore and 4 lakhs from Madras.

Adding another 19 crore during its third week TANHAJI has netted 249 crore in four weeks from India and is a blockbuster. TANHAJI has done well in the overseas (good in US) grossing £160,000 from UK and $2,070,000 from the US.